Ben Carson displayed a human emotion.

The story coming out of Carson’s unhinged Morning Joe interview will almost certainly be that he demanded that the microphone being used by journalist Katty Kay, who was interviewing him, be turned off. And that should be the story! Carson was either confused—and thought that Kay was a fellow panelist and not a journalist—or he was insisting that a member of the press be silenced.

But for maybe the first time ever, he publicly showed a side of himself that wasn’t “sleepy.” Carson was mad. He pointed his finger wildly, and shouted, “Stop, stop stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop stop!” And why was Carson mad?