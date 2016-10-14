The Bolshoi’s Swans of Steel

BOLSHOI CONFIDENTIAL, by Simon Morrison W. W. Norton, 512 pp, $35

Ballet’s roots are aristocratic and French. In the nineteenth century, it was an entertainment for the nouveau riche, while the lingua franca of its steps—they’re essentially the same no matter where you go in the world—aspired to the universal ideals of Enlightenment philosophes. Ballet represented everything about the West that Russians have historically rejected and reviled. This fact did not escape the notice of the Bolshevik revolutionaries, who rightly complained that of all artistic mediums, ballet retained “the largest quantity of ‘birth marks’ of the exploitative society.” Yet in a paradoxical turn of events, ballet has laid claim to the most clichéd concepts of spiritual patriotism: the Russian soul. When opening the Bolshoi to the public after a whopping 760-million-dollar renovation in 2011, then-president Dmitry Medvedev declared “Our country is very big, of course. At the same time, the number of symbols that unite everybody, those national treasures, the so-called national brands, are limited.” The Bolshoi, which Medvedev calls Russia’s “secret weapon,” counts as one of its strongest.

Morrison turns to the past in order to unpack the conundrum of the Bolshoi within the enigma-wrapped, mystery-obscured riddle of the Russian state. We learn that Russian ballet, which sets itself apart from the established syntax of classical dance “as an assemblage, an orientation, and an ideal,” was pioneered after the Napoleonic Wars. Cossack dances from the fields were imported to the imperial stage as patriotic art, mixing with the steps of ballet in order to form a distinct style. In Moscow, dancers at the Bolshoi came to embody an expressive, nationalistic idiom of dance, one that was opposed to the aristocratic refinement of their counterparts in French-influenced Saint Petersburg.

This is where ballet starts making sense as a changeling art adopted as Russia’s own. In describing his first experience with Western society, philosopher Alexander Herzen contrasted it to the St. Petersburg government, which “wants everything to tremble before it…it desires not only power but the theatrical display of it.” Outside of the army, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better example of the disciplined body than the ballet dancer’s, and the Bolshoi troupe was expected to be a model of discipline, soldiers of art. (For one performance, Tsar Nicholas I gave the ballerinas real weapons to train with so their battle scenes would look more authentic.) This legacy continued well into the twentieth century: Critic Edwin Denby wrote of the Bolshoi’s first-ever visit to the US in 1959 that its dancers in Swan Lake “look like women of great weight specially trained to move; they look prepared for immolation.”