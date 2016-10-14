The Bolshoi’s Swans of Steel

The story loses its thread, however, in a forest of facts, the accumulation of which, no matter how interesting, doesn’t always make history. Sometimes the details lift off the page, arresting the narrative flow in order to reveal the symbolic aura of an act or milieu; often they don’t. In the 71-page chapter on censorship, for example, I counted 108 individual players alone, most of whom make brief, two-paragraph appearances. I don’t know why we’re told about Catherine the Great’s dissection of her deceased husband’s heart, the two-dozen lovers taken up by an English diplomat’s wife in 1783, or the Bolshevik orgies in which pools of blood mixed with puddles of wine. Ballet first started being performed onstage as divertissement, or “distraction,” to the serious, weighty narratives of grand opera. The dances were visually pleasing, sometimes sexually stimulating, but ultimately meaningless aesthetic palate cleansers. As the toll of scandals and debaucheries climbed while reading, I began to feel that this was the implicit position of the book—that dance was an ultimately empty, dilatory pastime. The real drama was happening off stage.

Like a whodunit, the Bolshoi Confidential starts with a crime; unlike a whodunit, the crime is solved in the introduction. One of Filin’s own dancers, Pavel Dmitrichenko, confesssed to arranging the acid attack on the Bolshoi’s director; it was an alleged act of revenge after his girlfriend, Anzhelina Vorontsova, didn’t land the starring roles in Swan Lake. From the start, Morrison lights up the Bolshoi in the red glow of the tabloids. The book reads like a detective novel in which the operative McGuffin would be the Russian affinity for deviousness and pliés, but I tend to think that the history of any institution probably sports a similar darkling underbelly.

In this part of the world, when the swans are on, everyone knows something’s underfoot in Moscow.

It’s easy to harp on the Bolshoi’s criminal activity. Last year, HBO released a documentary, Bolshoi Babylon, with a similar focus on the attack, its makers claiming no particular interest in ballet but great interest in its practitioners. Here, Filin comes across as a rather shady character—though perhaps this is because after undergoing 32 surgeries and counting, he now covers his mutilated eyes with designer sunglasses. But in the film, one of the dancers interviewed pleads “let’s not turn this into stories about sex.” The defense came too late. Soon after the scandal, while publicists desperately tried to clean up the “post-acid” image of the company, the ex-principal Anastasia Volochkova—who was dismissed for her weight and subsequently worked as a rep for Putin’s United Russia—claimed that the Bolshoi arranged for “parties” matching its dancers with its oligarchs.

Morrison defends his approach: “More is known about the scandals than the glories of the Moscow stage, because the scandals generated heaps of documents,” he writes. “The glories…inspired nothing more specific than poetic tributes.” This condition is not at all limited to the Bolshoi, as any dance historian knows who has poked around in an archive. What is specific to the Bolshoi is that a good portion of the files have been “lost,” a fact which goes unmentioned in the book. Records of the USSR’s first fifty years were released in the 1990s, and a book about their contents seems to come out every year in the US, but this is, by my count, the fifth book to be published in English which discloses what they say about Russian ballet. Instead of probing these sources—which tend, per Soviet persuasion, to give a flag-waving version of history that effaced the subjectivity of its citizens—Morrison follows rather than problematizes the contours of its ideological shadows, reading very little between the lines so as to imagine the lives of the individuals behind them.

As an art form, classical ballet is strict and unforgiving. To enjoy it is to spend a transcendent evening apart from the material conditions of society, no matter how gruesome. This might explain why in Russia, it has such a devout following, continuing as the place where “the love of millions was united,” during Stalin’s reign. In a far cry from the takeaway of Bolshoi Babylon, principal Maria Alexandrova told the New York Times about her participation in the documentary: “I wanted people to understand that, at the end of the day, it’s a wonderful place.”

Thanks to the snow he rubbed in his face, Filin retains 50 percent of the vision in his left eye, a precious necessity in the ballet world. He’s lost his title as artistic director, but has been put in charge of an effort to foster new choreographers in-house. Yet the drama rages on. In June, Dmitrichenko, the engineer of the acid-attack, was released after three years of his six year sentence for good behavior, and he says he wants to go back to work. Revising much of what he said under oath, he no longer claims he’s guilty: “I didn’t during the court proceedings, and I still don’t.” The statement is supported by 300 Bolshoi employees who signed a petition addressed to Putin after the indictment. Vorontsova, who would appear to be dead center in the gyre of scandals, has remained strangely silent. At the trial, his lawyer defended the act as “a simple warning run amok,” writes the New York Times. After his release, Dmitrichenko denied the attack even happened, pointing to Filin’s relative health. In Russia, it seems that confessions shouldn’t necessarily be taken at their word.

Meanwhile, the Bolshoi has decided it’s the right time to celebrate, commissioning a book to commemorate the institution’s 240th anniversary by an author who is largely believed—at least in the West—to have faked Shostakovich’s memoirs. “Russia has always been good at this,” Morrison writes, “generating multiple narratives, conceiving competing realities, insinuating that we might never know the truth, that there might not be any truth at all.” The Kremlin stands as an ideological shell of what it once was, but its recent tactics of disinformation has required that the White House consistently disprove rumors of a new Cold War. “What you can be sure that Russia will not do is tell the truth” explained U.N. ambassador Samantha Power recently. By all appearances, Putin’s current strategy effectively turns all the world into a self-justifying stage. The Bolshoi operates as the stage for such a world; as one dancer puts it, “if the Bolshoi is sick, it is because Russia is sick too.”

Many consider the 1991 coup to be Russia’s equivalent of a Velvet or “Gentle” Revolution. It was, however, precisely such a transition—or the lack thereof—which meant that old totalitarian infrastructures were allowed to keep going strong. Morrison describes the thuggish Bolshoi as having survived revolution after revolution because the “narrative respects its own laws of storytelling,” the struggle time and again the perfection of ballet’s eternal laws. “To dance, after all, is to condition the body, and with it the mind, to let go,” he writes. Yet it is this very inability to let go—to let anything go—that has divided what used to unite the love of millions. One hopes that in the next chapter of the theater’s history, the Bolshoi won’t hold up such an accurate mirror to the smoke of its country’s politics.

