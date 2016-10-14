The Trump-Kardashian wars have begun.

According to The Huffington Post, Donald Trump criticized Khloe Kardashian’s weight during a 2009 taping of Celebrity Apprentice, before firing her from the show. He described her as a “piglet” and wondered aloud why the show couldn’t “get the hot one” (presumably a reference to Kim Kardashian West). Unfortunately, feelings about someone’s looks are not grounds for firing them, prompting Trump to ask his staff: “What’s the reason we can get her off [the show]?”

It’s the latest in what seems to be a never-ending nightmare of the ways Trump perpetuates and participates in a culture of misogyny. And it appears the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Yesterday, BuzzFeed reported that Donald Trump, Jr. suggested in 2013 that women who couldn’t deal with workplace harassment did not belong in the workplace to begin with. “If you can’t handle some of the basic stuff that’s become a problem in the workforce today, then you don’t belong in the workforce,” he said.