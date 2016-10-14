You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump’s closing argument: I only grab attractive p**sies.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

At a rally in North Carolina this afternoon, Trump took his supporters on a stroll through the litany of sexual assault allegations against him, suggesting his accusers are lying and seeking fame and so forth. But his coup de grace came at the end when he addressed Jessica Leeds, who claims Trump groped her on an airplane 30-some years ago. “She would not be my first choice,” he said.

It’s hard to predict how “I reserve unwanted sexual advances for women I think are hot” works as a get-out-the-vote message, but we’re about to find out.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

