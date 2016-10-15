Donald Trump’s Campaign Has Become a Cult

Trump has continued to feed that same narrative by mentioning how unattractive he finds the women. At a rally in Greensboro earlier on Friday, Trump referred to reporter Natasha Stoynoff’s claim that he assaulted her while she was interviewing him in 2005 for a profile in People magazine. “Take a look. You take a look. Look at her. Look at her words. You tell me what you think. I don’t think so, I don’t think so.”

Trump’s followers didn’t think so, either.

“Women say all the time they’ve been raped,” said a man in a Trump/Pence shirt. “They lie all the time.”

A cult is only as secure as they are willing to isolate themselves from the outside world, and Trump, who has called for a wall along the Mexican border to keep out others, is busy building a metaphorical wall to protect his followers from outsiders who might contradict his message.

“Maybe we should boycott that issue,” Trump said of the new issue of People that details Stoynoff’s claims.

The crowd not only cheered, but they slipped into their now-familiar chant: “Lock them up, lock them up, lock them up.”

The “lock her up” chant, usually reserved for Hillary Clinton, has grown to encompass anybody who threatens the Trump cult.

Last night it was his accusers.

Lock them up, lock them up.

The FBI who chose not to indict Clinton.

Lock them up, lock them up.

The dishonest media.

Lock them up, lock them up.

They were chanting it on the floor before he got there, throughout his speech, on the escalators as they rode their way out of the convention space, and then outside, in the faces of the protestors holding signs reading “Don’t Grab My Pussy,” a reference to Trump’s now-infamous admission of sexual assault.

“You might live in Fairytale Land,” one supporter told a female protestor, “but you aren’t a princess.”

A young man told a black protestor he “still wasn’t free.”

There were confrontations everywhere. Arguments between white supporters and black protestors. Rapid-fire insults. A young man told a black protestor he “still wasn’t free” and that he should have some pride and “at least make the Democrats work for your vote.”

Things reached a fever pitch. A protestor was chased off, tears streaming down his face. “I don’t want to go to jail tonight,” he said, before dodging cars in the street.

“Don’t believe the polls!” the man who’d chased him screamed. “Polls are lies! They’re telling you lies! Polls are lies! Don’t believes the polls!”