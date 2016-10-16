Donald Trump is blaming “animals representing Hillary” for the GOP office firebombing.

Someone threw an explosive device through the window of the Republican Party’s county office in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else” was spray-painted on an adjacent building. No one was hurt, but there was severe damage inside the office.

Spray painted on the side of the OCGOP when it was fire bombed "Nazi Republicans leave town or else" pic.twitter.com/gvduwIpjMw — NCGOP (@NCGOP) October 16, 2016

Though we don’t yet know the culprit, it’s worth noting that in recent days Donald Trump has explicitly attacked House Speaker Paul Ryan and the GOP more broadly for “disloyalty.”

