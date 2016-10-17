Donald Trump Isn’t the Only Enemy on the Ballot

Yes, it was good that the tape emerged of Trump boasting about his sexual aggression; it removed any possible doubt that he was fit for the presidency. But the very crudity—the very obviousness—of his pathetic boasts may lower the bar so much that other forms of political ugliness seem tame by comparison. Trump is defining political deviancy so far down that from now on, if there’s not a tape of you talking about the private parts of strangers, you may get a pass as normal. Which would be a shame. Because while Trump represents “much of what’s wrong about American politics,” he by no means represents all of it.

Take Vermont, which has historically been spared most of the worst currents of American political life. Partly because it’s so small that it gets overlooked. And partly because it’s so small that you can’t get away with much: If we’d had a Trump, we’d have figured it out pretty soon because there’s only 600,000 people here. A couple of loud millionaires have moved here over the years, thinking that they’d be able to buy themselves a Senate seat or a governorship on the cheap, but they’ve been sent packing. (One lost his debate, and the election, when he didn’t know how many teats a cow has.)

Now, though, the pervasive corruption of our American political system is reaching even backwaters like ours. The Republican Governors Association, with the Koch Brothers as by far their biggest funding source, have so far invested more than $1.5 million to make sure that the GOP wins the governor’s office. Why? Who really knows. There’s a pipeline that crosses the state, and there’s been a proposal to reverse its flow to carry tar sands oil from Canada—the Koch brothers are the biggest owners of tar sands acreage. Maybe they didn’t like the GMO labeling law that emerged from Vermont. Maybe the rise of Bernie Sanders and his attack on Citizens United freaked them out. Maybe it’s just too cheap a bauble to resist. As Jane Mayer demonstrated in her remarkable book Dark Money, they’ve amassed a formidable network of billionaires who have weaponized cash in our political system, and they’re using it systematically to advance their interests.