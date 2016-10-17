Why Michelle Obama Is Hillary’s Strongest Surrogate

Clinton’s chief disadvantage in the presidential race is that she has to put up with Trump’s personal attacks. She cannot respond in kind, but rather must demonstrate that she has a calm and steady temperament. So she laughs off Trump’s sexist jibes about her stamina and health, and endures his attempts to rattle her with Bill Clinton’s past, most notably when he invited to the second debate several women who have made accusations of sexual misconduct against her husband. This parallels the way Barack Obama, as Ta-Nehisi Coates and others have argued, has been expected to bottle up personal anger at racism, including Trump’s birtherism.

As a non-political figure, Michelle Obama has much greater leeway to express anger and hurt than her husband or Hillary Clinton. Indeed, Michelle Obama is Clinton’s anger translator: She has license to speak out about all the frustration, and even pain, that Trump’s misogyny has caused Clinton and other women.

In her major speeches, Obama doesn’t ever name Trump. There are few possible reasons for this: She doesn’t consider him worthy of acknowledgement. She knows that not saying his name—the one word on which his audacious, gaudy brand relies—must get under his skin. She considers “Trump” to be a four-letter word.

Whatever the reason, Obama makes clear her genuine, heartfelt loathing of the man whose name she dare not speak. The most forceful theme of her New Hampshire speech was about the widespread pain caused by Trump’s infamous “grab them by the pussy” remark to Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush in 2005. Almost trembling in anger as she spoke, Obama said the fact that a candidate for president once “bragged about sexually assaulting women ... has shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn’t have predicted.”

So many have worked for so many years to end this kind of violence and abuse and disrespect. But here we are in 2016 and we’re hearing these exact same things on the campaign trail. We are drowning in it. And all of us are doing what women have always done. We’re trying to keep our heads above water—just trying to get through it. Trying to pretend like this doesn’t really bother us. Maybe because we think that admitting how much it hurts makes us as women look weak. Maybe we’re afraid to be that vulnerable. Maybe we’ve grown accustomed to swallowing these emotions and staying quiet because we’ve seen that people often won’t take our word over his.



These words carry with them the authority of experience, and are far more commanding than the more measured and abstract language Hillary Clinton has used to attack Trump’s sexism. Obama can speak about Trump’s sexism as a personal affront to her as a woman; Clinton can’t. During the second presidential debate, Clinton was quick to connect Trump’s sexism with how “he has also targeted immigrants, African-Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, POWs, Muslims, and so many others.” Perhaps focusing on bigotry as a whole has a political advantage for a female presidential candidate, so she doesn’t seem to be representing just one specific group or be driven by personal motives. But it also has the damaging effect of obscuring the truth that Obama is allowed to say: When Trump celebrates gross and even criminal mistreatment of women, many women experience that as a personal hurt.