Why Michelle Obama Is Hillary’s Strongest Surrogate

So many have worked for so many years to end this kind of violence and abuse and disrespect. But here we are in 2016 and we’re hearing these exact same things on the campaign trail. We are drowning in it. And all of us are doing what women have always done. We’re trying to keep our heads above water—just trying to get through it. Trying to pretend like this doesn’t really bother us. Maybe because we think that admitting how much it hurts makes us as women look weak. Maybe we’re afraid to be that vulnerable. Maybe we’ve grown accustomed to swallowing these emotions and staying quiet because we’ve seen that people often won’t take our word over his.



These words carry with them the authority of experience, and are far more commanding than the more measured and abstract language Hillary Clinton has used to attack Trump’s sexism. Obama can speak about Trump’s sexism as a personal affront to her as a woman; Clinton can’t. During the second presidential debate, Clinton was quick to connect Trump’s sexism with how “he has also targeted immigrants, African-Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, POWs, Muslims, and so many others.” Perhaps focusing on bigotry as a whole has a political advantage for a female presidential candidate, so she doesn’t seem to be representing just one specific group or be driven by personal motives. But it also has the damaging effect of obscuring the truth that Obama is allowed to say: When Trump celebrates gross and even criminal mistreatment of women, many women experience that as a personal hurt.

Obama has proven herself to be one of the most gifted orators in America, an equal to her supremely talented husband, and her speech last week even had some calling for her to run for office. That’s unlikely; Obama has long made clear that she’s not interested. And there’s a strong case to be made that she shouldn’t. Entering politics, after all, would likely rob Obama of her greatest political power: to give voice to the emotions that the politicians she holds dear can’t voice themselves.

But her speeches on behalf of Clinton do give us a foretaste of what Obama could become after she leaves the White House. Liberated from the constraints of being first lady, which she reportedly feels has “trapped” her, Obama could, like Eleanor Roosevelt before her, become one of the most outspoken former first ladies ever. After leaving the the White House, Roosevelt didn’t hold any office but became a vocal champion of the left wing of the Democratic Party, using newspaper columns and speeches to push it in a more progressive direction on Civil Rights, trade unionism, and other issues. The Michelle Obama we saw at the Democratic National Convention and in New Hampshire could be a harbinger of the role she’s ready to assume. To borrow a phrase from Donald Trump, she can now fight for America the way she wants to.