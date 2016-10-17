Who is most key ppl in race?

And even though, historically speaking, the third debate will probably have no effect on the presidential election, Halperin’s nose for the horse race also means that Chris Wallace is now The Most Interesting Man in America™.

Chris Wallace just became even more key. As well as whoever is in charge of teaching Trump how to internalize & then use oppo in a debate https://t.co/gZjlKzfbym — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 17, 2016

Also, Halperin forgot P Frog, the most important wild card in this election.

