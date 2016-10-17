American law enforcement is finally starting to recognize “past injustices” against communities of color.

In a speech on Monday to 16,000 police chiefs and law enforcement officials gathered in San Diego, Terrence Cunningham—president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), America’s largest police organization—acknowledged the darker side of American policing. “There have been times when law enforcement officers, because of the laws enacted by federal, state, and local governments, have been the face of oppression for far too many of our fellow citizens,” he said.

Cunningham called for efforts to resolve a “multigenerational” and deeply rooted mistrust between communities of color and the police. “For our part, the first step in this process is for law enforcement and the IACP to acknowledge and apologize for the actions of the past and the role that our profession has played in society’s historical mistreatment of communities of color,” he said.