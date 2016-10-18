Citizen Pain

Yet Trump TV, as The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza and Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall have persuasively argued, seems like a pipe dream. It’s prohibitively expensive to start a cable network, the TV news market is already crowded, and ventures to create celebrity-centered channels (including efforts by famous figures as various as Oprah, Sarah Palin, and Glenn Beck) have all struggled or failed. Trump TV might exist as some sort of internet platform, but that’s unlikely to secure either the attention or financial success that Trump craves.

Without such an outlet, though, Trump will have few other sources of solace. New York Times columnist David Brooks recently wrote, with equal parts pity and disdain, about “Donald Trump’s Sad, Lonely Life,” describing him as a “friendless” man who “was a germophobe through most of his life and cut off contact with others.” Well, Trump’s life is about to get a whole lot sadder, a whole lot lonelier.

By running a bigoted campaign, and being revealed as a sex predator, Trump has become massively unpopular. This will hurt his social standing significantly. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be treated with the same indulgence by the jet set that he has spent his life cultivating. To be sure, Trump will still have millions of fans among the Republican base, but in general they are not the sort of people Trump goes golfing with at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump used to relish hobnobbing with politicians like Bill Clinton and Mitt Romney, but they, and figures of their stature, now shun him. Moreover, many of his hangers-on, who were in for the ride as long as long as it promised publicity and money, will abandon him after he loses. It’s unlikely that Kellyanne Conway will stick around long after November 8. Much of the Republican Party, which is keeping Trump at arm’s length as he implodes, will soon be treating him like a pariah.