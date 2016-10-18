No, Arizona and Georgia Are Not Swing States

With the Trumperdämmerung upon us, Hillary Clinton is looking to expand the map. Ahead nationally by double digits in some polls, her campaign—and many a political pundit—now believes it can flip a few traditionally red states into her column. On Monday, the campaign announced it would pump $2 million into its Arizona operation and send top surrogates, from Michelle Obama to Bernie Sanders, to the desert. Meanwhile, the YouGov polling model has Clinton pulling into a narrow lead in Georgia, one of only three states it brands a tossup.

It’s easy to see why Democrats think they have a shot in these two states in particular. Arizona and Georgia have long hovered tantalizingly just out of Democrats’ reach. In 2008, Barack Obama received 45.1 percent of the vote in Arizona and 47.0 percent in Georgia, barely missing out on what then would have amounted to a combined 25 electoral votes. That total has since grown to 27 on the heels of transformative population growth, especially among minorities. Since the 2000 Census, Arizona’s Hispanic population has mushroomed by 52.6 percent; in Georgia, it has been the African-American population that has increased by 30.1 percent since 2000.

The demographic shifts have caught the eye of many analysts, some of whom now mention Arizona and Georgia in the same breath as emerging swing states. There’s just one problem: they’re not there yet. White voters still make up a strong majority of the electorate in both states, and it’s currently mathematically impossible for minority voters to hand Democrats a win by themselves.

Take Georgia. The 2014 electorate in the Peach State was 63.5 percent non-Hispanic white, 28.7 percent African-American, and 7.8 percent other voters—yet Democrats Michelle Nunn and Jason Carter both lost their races for Senate and governor, respectively, by eight points. If Clinton performs the same as Nunn did in 2014 exit polls by race, and Donald Trump performs the same as Republican Senator David Perdue, the 2016 electorate would need to be something like 55 percent white, 33 percent African-American, and 12 percent other races in order for Clinton to prevail.