Maybe Donald Trump reads books after all!

Six months ago, Megyn Kelly asked Trump what his favorite book was, besides The Art of the Deal (which he didn’t even write). He said All Quiet on the Western Front, suggesting that he had not read a novel since he was 11. Kelly then asked him if he reads at all and Trump said this: “I read passages, I read areas, chapters, I don’t have the time. When was the last time I watched a baseball game? I’m watching you all the time.” There could be only one conclusion: Trump doesn’t read books.

But in a 2005 op-ed, unearthed by The Washington Post’s Carlos Lozada, in which he complains about a book review, Trump makes it sound like he is [Bob Dylan voice] very well read: