The Podesta emails reveal that Bernie Sanders is his own food group.

The leaked emails show that Hillary Clinton’s initial long list of vice presidential candidates was organized into seven “rough food groups.” These groups were, apparently, as follows: Latino men, white women, boring ol’ white men, black men, buff military men, the 1 percent, and, last and seemingly least, man of the people Bernard Sanders. (Read the full email here.)

Javier Becerra

Julian Castro

Eric Garcetti

Tom Perez

Ken Salazar



Tammy Baldwin

Kirsten Gillibrand

Amy Klobuchar

Claire McKaskill

Jeanne Shaheen

Debbie Stabenow

Elizabeth Warren



Michael Bennet

Sherrod Brown

Martin Heinreich

Tim Kaine

Terry McAuliffe

Chris Murphy

Tom Vilsack

Steve Benjamin

Corey Booker

Andrew Gillum

Eric Holder

Deval Patrick

Kasim Reed

Anthony Foxx John Allen

Bill McCraven

Mike Mullen

Mary Barra

Michael Bloomberg

Ursula Burns

Tim Cook

Bill Gates

Melinda Gates

Muhtar Kent

Judith Rodin

Howard Schultz



Bernie Sanders



It’s telling that so many business people, such as Apple’s Tim Cook and Starbucks’s Howard Schultz, were on the list—possibly a response to the Trump “businessman turned politician” phenomenon. And it’s interesting to note that the only black woman on the list is Ursula Burns, the CEO of Xerox. But the fact that Sanders is all alone is what really captures the theme of this election season.