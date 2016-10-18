Obama to Trump: Stop whining about being a loser and try to win some votes.

As a psychological matter, President Obama’s approach to defending the integrity of our elections from Donald Trump—and to getting Trump to shift his focus from fictitious election-rigging allegations to less dangerous attacks—is probably the right one.

“I have never seen in my lifetime, or in modern political history, any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the election process before votes have even taken place. It’s unprecedented,” Obama said Tuesday during a Rose Garden news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. “It doesn’t really show the kind of leadership and toughness that you’d want out of a president. You start whining before the game’s even over? When things are going badly for you and you lose, you start blaming someone else? Then you don’t have what it takes to be in this job.... I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining, and go try to make his case to get votes.”