The Next Phase in Bernie’s Revolution Has Already Begun

Furthermore, the savings are hard to model. The VA does not publicly disclose how much it pays for medications; it’s assumed that it gets additional discounts beyond the federal ceiling, but nobody knows how much on every drug. State agencies would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request just to know how much to charge the drug companies, and the VA could invoke a trade secret or financial information exemption. Furthermore, the VA has a limited formulary, while Medi-Cal must offer any drug approved by the FDA. On those drugs that the VA doesn’t buy, Prop 61 will have no effect.

Then there’s the fear that drug companies will compensate for their losses by raising drug prices on ordinary Californians or the VA, a prospect that has led most major veterans groups to oppose Prop 61. This response is a bit overblown, given the unknown effect of Prop 61 and the fact that the VA represents only 2 to 3 percent of pharmaceutical sales. But practically every “No on 61” ad has a spokesman in full military uniform—and you don’t discover until the end that the ad is funded by Pfizer and Merck.

But there are a couple reasons Prop 61 has received high-level support from folks like Sanders. First, the measure would set a precedent that governments have the power to lower prescription drug prices. This is already standard in virtually every industrialized nation, but the United States has followed a weird hands-off policy, giving drug companies carte blanche to gouge customers for life-saving medications. The Valeant, Mylan, and Turing Pharmaceuticals scandals this year show what a misguided choice that has been.

We don’t let Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices, and we don’t allow re-importation of drugs from abroad that are often made in the same factories as the ones offered domestically. We deliberately fragment the purchasing pool—splitting them into veterans and civilians, for example—to the detriment of patients. This is a first step to re-integrate that purchasing pool. And as Sanders said, “If we win here in California, other states will be following very, very quickly.” An identical measure is scheduled for the Ohio ballot next year.

In fact, states might not need to make the effort. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office points out that federal law allows all state Medicaid programs to receive the same price for prescription drugs as the lowest payer in the U.S. If Prop 61 passes, that lowest price could well be the VA-tied drugs in California. So all Medicaid agencies could request the same deal, lowering prices for tens of millions of poor patients. (Including, ironically, Medi-Cal managed care, which was carved out of this proposition.)