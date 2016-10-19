The Next Phase in Bernie’s Revolution Has Already Begun

Written by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Prop 61 would require state agencies in California that make prescription drug purchases to only pay what the Department of Veterans Affairs pays. The VA enjoys the lowest prices for drugs in the nation, in part because it is protected by a federal law that prohibits it from paying above 76 percent of the average wholesale price. Polls show significant support for Prop 61, but that’s before gauging the full impact of a drug industry opposition campaign that could total $100 million, making this one of the costliest ballot measures in California history.

If Prop 61 were passed, it would affect a fairly small population. California purchases drugs for current and retired state employees, students at public universities, prison inmates, and low-income beneficiaries of Medi-Cal, the state Medicaid program. However, Medi-Cal managed care plans, which serve 75 percent of all enrollees, are exempt from the rule (probably because the AIDS Healthcare Foundation runs a Medi-Cal managed care program itself). So while California spent $3.8 billion on prescription drugs in the 2014-2015 fiscal year, Prop 61 would cover less than that.

Furthermore, the savings are hard to model. The VA does not publicly disclose how much it pays for medications; it’s assumed that it gets additional discounts beyond the federal ceiling, but nobody knows how much on every drug. State agencies would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request just to know how much to charge the drug companies, and the VA could invoke a trade secret or financial information exemption. Furthermore, the VA has a limited formulary, while Medi-Cal must offer any drug approved by the FDA. On those drugs that the VA doesn’t buy, Prop 61 will have no effect.