Donald Trump Can’t Stand Losing to a Girl

But Trump’s ham-fisted stab at revenge made no sense in terms of politics. After all, Trump is debating Hillary Clinton, not Obama. There’s no reason to think that inviting Malik Obama would rattle Clinton in the least, or even register in her consciousness. And gratuitously insulting Obama, who has healthy favorability ratings, goes against Trump’s own best interest, which should be to try and discourage Obama supporters from voting for Clinton.

Then again, Trump’s earlier debate-guest gambit didn’t make sense either. He invited three women who alleged they were sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton and even tried to engineer a confrontation between them and the former president—a strikingly foolhardy stunt, since by all polling evidence and previous Republican experience in the 1990s, it only served to make Hillary more sympathetic to the general population.

Trying to make this a battle between Trump and Obama or between Trump and Bill Clinton does follow a pattern that has marked the general election: Trump is more comfortable fighting male politicians of either party than he is in confrontation with Hillary.