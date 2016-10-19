Hillary, Don’t Blow This Golden Opportunity

Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Jon Husted, called Trump’s comments “irresponsible.”

But most Republicans, like House Speaker Paul Ryan, are being far more tepid than Rubio and Husted; or, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are saying nothing at all; or, like Senator Jeff Sessions and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, are happily echoing Trump’s destabilizing comments.

The predicament we’re in should thus come as no surprise—to Republicans or anyone else. Republicans at local, state, and federal levels have been engaged in performative panic over a nonexistent voter fraud epidemic for many years now. They have used this fabricated allegation as the basis of a concerted campaign to suppress young, poor, and minority voting (Democratic cohorts all) in key battlegrounds since they swept back into power across the country in 2011. With Trump underperforming in historic fashion among non-whites, it is only logical that he would assert a widespread conspiracy, carried out by those very voters, to steal the election from him.

This is extremely dangerous, corrosive stuff. But it presents Obama and Clinton with the most vivid way to drive home the point that Republicans gave rise to the candidate they at times seem desperate to disown.

In the same Rose Garden press conference, Obama revived a line of argument he’s test-driven on the campaign trail recently, this time with respect to Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin: “[Y]ou’ll have to explain to me how it is that some of the same leaders of the Republican Party who were constantly haranguing us for even talking to the Russians and who consistently took the most hawkish approaches to Russia—including Mr. Trump’s selection for vice president—now reconcile their endorsement of Mr. Trump with their previous views.”

Obama is no longer absolving Republicans for nominating someone out of step with Republican ideas and traditions, portraying them instead as of a single piece. Clinton has been more hesitant. As BuzzFeed reported Monday, “Clinton has yet to embrace a sharp message tying Trump to the party—one that some Democrats, including officials at the Democratic National Committee, hoped to hear from the start of the general.... Pollsters and strategists said Clinton’s message throughout the general election might have even helped create a consequence-free environment for Republicans.”

Clinton ought to embrace that sharp message during the final presidential debate on Wednesday night. And perhaps no issue illustrates its truth more clearly than Trump’s effort to use imaginary voter fraud to claim the election is being stolen from him. Drawing the connection between this and standard Republican politics isn’t just a useful way to attack Republicans in an election season, but to take a moral stand on behalf of the integrity of our democracy and the peaceful transition of power.