A voter registration failure in Virginia shows the real risk to fair elections.

The state’s online voter registration system crashed on Monday, the final day for Virginians to register to vote in the November 8 election. The state registrar said an unknown number of people were unable to register by the midnight cutoff, but the Stafford County registrar estimated to The Washington Post that “tens of thousands” of people were shut out. “It got inundated to the point where it was useless for everyone,” he said.

This is how elections are compromised. It’s not Hillary Clinton and the media somehow “rigging” it. It’s not Democratic voters rising from the dead. It’s when fallible systems—both human and electronic—fail to perform as expected. And that is almost certain to happen, to some degree, on election day. As Lauren Smiley writes in the latest issue of The New Republic,