The Muses Talk Back

You can’t fault a writer for not discovering what isn’t there to be known. But it’s hard to escape the sense that some of the time Macy spends developing the Muse brothers’ scant personal history might have been better spent on a subject she assiduously avoids: the attraction of their stage personae as sideshow freaks. The omission is understandable. As a white person writing about an African-American family, a “normal” person writing about human oddities, and a journalist working with mistrustful sources, Macy faces a number of hurdles—and is clearly aware of them. Before beginning the narrative proper, she quotes the critic Leslie Fiedler: “Nobody can write about Freaks without somehow exploiting them for his own ends.” Keen to avoid the worst of this voyeurism, Macy chooses to focus on the backstage drama between the conniving manager, the courageous mother, and the largely passive (but ultimately victorious) George and Willie Muse.

But what about the other drama, the one between Eko and Iko and their savage-hungry audience? Truevine all but takes for granted that albino black men in early-twentieth-century America were titillating, without much delving into why that might have been. The book’s most glaring flaw is its unwillingness to make a study of the sideshow’s spectators, consumers for whom racial drag, along with other category-confounding paradoxes, were essential components of circus fun. Audiences were drawn to the “fearsome pleasure” involved in muddling the “natural” order that governed their worlds—the mixture of attraction and threat that Eric Lott’s Love & Theft, a book on blackface minstrelsy, calls the “mystery of color.” A similar dynamic must have been at play in the case of the “white savages,” whose allure was in the supposed incongruity between their African features and unpigmented skin.

It was a fascination born of colonialism and its attendant anxieties, of a guilty xenophobia evident in Eko and Iko’s outlandish honorifics. Dubbed “Ethiopian Monkey Men,” “Sheep-Headed Cannibals from Ecuador,” and “Ministers from Dahomey” they were usually cast as hailing from empires’ anxious outer limits. Dahomey, a powerful kingdom in what is now Benin, was conquered by France in 1892; in the aftermath, Dahomeans were exhibited in an artificial village at Chicago’s 1893 Columbian Exposition. Ethiopia had even more remote, insurrectionary connotations. Twice invaded by Italy, it was for most of the twentieth century Africa’s one holdout against European control. Ersatz natives of these and other regions, Eko and Iko were like captured barbarians in a Roman triumph—a model toward which the pioneers of the circus clearly aspired. After the United Kingdom deposed the Zulu monarch Cetewayo, P. T. Barnum offered Queen Victoria $100,000 to exhibit him abroad. He was refused, but the performers of “Zulu ticket” would fill the same need. Their bodies, made nonthreatening by comedy and “science,” were used to pacify an audience unsettled by the unknown; an unknown that their civilizations were swiftly wiping from the map.