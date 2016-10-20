The Muses Talk Back

It is this kind of restitution that Macy is after in Truevine, a book which, in spite of the paucity of available information, aims to reattach Eko and Iko to the “true vine” of their roots as George and Willie Muse. Warm, personable, and empathetically speculative, it centers on experiences that shed light on the brothers’ inner lives: a trip to England on the RMS Majestic, the first reunion with their mother, a shared love of animals and music.

The Muse brothers are pictured with other Barnum and Bailey circus performers. Circus World Museum

Where the record is silent, Macy draws on the better-known biographies of the Muses’ fellow performers to give us a sense of the worlds George and Willie moved in, and how they might have felt. Jack Earle, Ringling’s “Texas Giant,” reflected at length on his status as a sideshow attraction in paintings, photographs, and poems. The Ubangis, a group of Congolese women with artificially extended lips, were hard-driving negotiators who constantly tortured an effigy of their manager. (They retired to a lavish ranch in their home country.) But Truevine contains little direct testimony about how the Muse brothers saw themselves as performers, as black men who passed for Martians, as pawns on the game board of American entertainment.

You can’t fault a writer for not discovering what isn’t there to be known. But it’s hard to escape the sense that some of the time Macy spends developing the Muse brothers’ scant personal history might have been better spent on a subject she assiduously avoids: the attraction of their stage personae as sideshow freaks. The omission is understandable. As a white person writing about an African-American family, a “normal” person writing about human oddities, and a journalist working with mistrustful sources, Macy faces a number of hurdles—and is clearly aware of them. Before beginning the narrative proper, she quotes the critic Leslie Fiedler: “Nobody can write about Freaks without somehow exploiting them for his own ends.” Keen to avoid the worst of this voyeurism, Macy chooses to focus on the backstage drama between the conniving manager, the courageous mother, and the largely passive (but ultimately victorious) George and Willie Muse.

But what about the other drama, the one between Eko and Iko and their savage-hungry audience? Truevine all but takes for granted that albino black men in early-twentieth-century America were titillating, without much delving into why that might have been. The book’s most glaring flaw is its unwillingness to make a study of the sideshow’s spectators, consumers for whom racial drag, along with other category-confounding paradoxes, were essential components of circus fun. Audiences were drawn to the “fearsome pleasure” involved in muddling the “natural” order that governed their worlds—the mixture of attraction and threat that Eric Lott’s Love & Theft, a book on blackface minstrelsy, calls the “mystery of color.” A similar dynamic must have been at play in the case of the “white savages,” whose allure was in the supposed incongruity between their African features and unpigmented skin.

It was a fascination born of colonialism and its attendant anxieties, of a guilty xenophobia evident in Eko and Iko’s outlandish honorifics. Dubbed “Ethiopian Monkey Men,” “Sheep-Headed Cannibals from Ecuador,” and “Ministers from Dahomey” they were usually cast as hailing from empires’ anxious outer limits. Dahomey, a powerful kingdom in what is now Benin, was conquered by France in 1892; in the aftermath, Dahomeans were exhibited in an artificial village at Chicago’s 1893 Columbian Exposition. Ethiopia had even more remote, insurrectionary connotations. Twice invaded by Italy, it was for most of the twentieth century Africa’s one holdout against European control. Ersatz natives of these and other regions, Eko and Iko were like captured barbarians in a Roman triumph—a model toward which the pioneers of the circus clearly aspired. After the United Kingdom deposed the Zulu monarch Cetewayo, P. T. Barnum offered Queen Victoria $100,000 to exhibit him abroad. He was refused, but the performers of “Zulu ticket” would fill the same need. Their bodies, made nonthreatening by comedy and “science,” were used to pacify an audience unsettled by the unknown; an unknown that their civilizations were swiftly wiping from the map.

The irony of Eko and Iko—imaginary castaways from Mars or the borderlands of the West—was that the captivity and estrangement they play-acted was not so far from their reality. Like the Dahomeans of Chicago’s Midway, they were the subjugated natives of a conquered territory: African-Americans from a “Redeemed” post-Reconstruction South that, as much as any distant colony, had been seized from its inhabitants by force. It’s hard to say whether this ever occurred to George and Willie Muse; if, from behind their sideshow masks, they ever found a way to sneak it out the sides of their mouths. What’s certain is that others picked up the realm of racial fantasy within which they were imprisoned and made it their own, no longer a degrading sideshow but a big top of otherworldly possibility.

Sun Ra, the avant-garde jazz musician famous for his extraterrestrial aspirations, appears in his 1974 film Space is the Place as an envoy from another world: a freak in an eyeball-shaped ship with funny clothes, “a mid-size solar Arkestra” and a plan for the salvation of the black race. After reading Macy’s book, it is hard not to view Ra, born Herman Poole Blount in 1914 in Birmingham, Alabama, or the androgynous android Cindi Mayweather, born Janelle Monáe Robinson in 1985 in Kansas City, as inheritors of Truevine, Virginia’s “Ambassadors from Mars.”

To some people—perhaps including Truevine’s author—placing freak shows at the origin of this tradition might seem distasteful. But this is how black performance began in America—as a farce fertile with possibilities, a sideshow of captives that “Jes Grew” into the Greatest Show on Earth.