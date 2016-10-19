Marco Rubio to Republicans: Guys, we’re supposed to hate WikiLeaks. Remember?

“As our intelligence agencies have said, these leaks are an effort by a foreign government to interfere with our electoral process and I will not indulge it,” Rubio says in an ABC News interview Wednesday. “Further, I want to warn my fellow Republicans who may want to capitalize politically on these leaks: Today it is the Democrats. Tomorrow it could be us.”

This underscores one of the great absurdities of this campaign. Donald Trump is out there gushing about his love for WikiLeaks now that the organization is leaking emails of Hillary Clinton confidants. But this is a group GOP leaders have condemned—even sought to label a terrorist organization—when it published classified documents related to national security.

Just to complicate the politics further, these Republicans had a key ally across the aisle in the fight against the group, a top Obama administration official who once said a WikiLeaks “disclosure is not just an attack on America— it’s an attack on the international community.” Her name was Hillary Clinton.