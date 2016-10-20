Highlights from the Third and Final Presidential Debate

Clinton entered this final debate with a clear lead, but had been kept on her toes by WikiLeaks’s release of campaign chairman John Podesta’s hacked emails. The debate was seen as one of her last opportunities to put doubts about her trustworthiness to rest. It was also seen as an opportunity to offer herself as a viable alternative to Republicans who have been jumping Trump’s sinking ship—and to perhaps expand the Democratic map to traditionally red states like Arizona and Georgia.

This final debate was moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News, the first time an anchor from the network had been chosen to oversee a general election debate. Wallace was expected to be equally tough on both candidates. The topics selected by Wallace, divided into six 15-minute segments, were: immigration, debt and entitlements, Supreme Court, the economy, foreign hot spots, and fitness to be president. Here are six highlights from the debate.



Trump Proves He Doesn’t Understand How the Supreme Court Works

In the first debate segment, Wallace asked Trump whether his Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump replied that his appointment of one or more pro-life justices would “automatically” overturn the landmark decision affirming a woman’s right to an abortion. But this is not how the Supreme Court works—a case challenging the precedent would have to make its way to the high court.