Highlights from the Third and Final Presidential Debate

This time, what happened in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. With less than three weeks to Election Day, the third presidential debate at the University of Nevada was the last chance for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to take advantage of a national stage to make an impression on voters.

Trump’s performance in the first two debates, along with a wave of sexual assault allegations, led to a precipitous drop in the polls in almost every state he needs to win. But if there was any chance of a new and improved Trump at the third debate, his decision to invite Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s estranged half-brother, and Pat Smith, a Benghazi victim’s mother, only demonstrated his continued commitment to stoking the tabloid fever dreams of the far right. Meanwhile, his repeated insistence that the election will be rigged, and his ominous call to supporters to monitor the polls, were indicative of an unwillingness to accept the legitimacy of a potential defeat.

Clinton entered this final debate with a clear lead, but had been kept on her toes by WikiLeaks’s release of campaign chairman John Podesta’s hacked emails. The debate was seen as one of her last opportunities to put doubts about her trustworthiness to rest. It was also seen as an opportunity to offer herself as a viable alternative to Republicans who have been jumping Trump’s sinking ship—and to perhaps expand the Democratic map to traditionally red states like Arizona and Georgia.

This final debate was moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News, the first time an anchor from the network had been chosen to oversee a general election debate. Wallace was expected to be equally tough on both candidates. The topics selected by Wallace, divided into six 15-minute segments, were: immigration, debt and entitlements, Supreme Court, the economy, foreign hot spots, and fitness to be president. Here are six highlights from the debate.