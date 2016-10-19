Donald Trump will need an awful lot of “missing” white voters to save him now.

One of the theories of how Trump gets to the White House rests on activating white voters who turned out for the presidential race in 1992—the year independent populist Ross Perot ran on an anti-establishment, anti-trade message foreshadowing elements of Trumpism—but then didn’t vote in subsequent years.

There were always flaws in this thinking. As David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report explained in June, most of these voters don’t live in battleground states. Trump is also tanking with a key constituency of white voters who supported Mitt Romney.

“The critical shift there is among whites with college degrees,” Philip Bump writes in The Washington Post Tuesday. “This is a group that has also voted Republican in every election since Dwight Eisenhower was reelected. But thanks to a 28-point swing with that group (including Trump doing 15 points worse than Romney), Clinton is poised to be the first Democrat to win college-educated whites in a long time.”