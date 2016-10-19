Donald Trump will need an awful lot of “missing” white voters to save him now.

“The critical shift there is among whites with college degrees,” Philip Bump writes in The Washington Post Tuesday. “This is a group that has also voted Republican in every election since Dwight Eisenhower was reelected. But thanks to a 28-point swing with that group (including Trump doing 15 points worse than Romney), Clinton is poised to be the first Democrat to win college-educated whites in a long time.”

Now comes further evidence the “missing” white voter theory won’t hold. As voter registration in the United States hits the 200 million mark, Politico reports, “The wave of new voters this year has dramatically favored the Democratic Party, according to TargetSmart, which analyzed the expected party preferences of the new registrants in 15 of the first- and second-tier presidential battlegrounds.”

“TargetSmart found that 42.6 percent of the new voters registered this year lean Democratic, and only 29 percent lean Republican,” Politico added. “Worse for the GOP, registration trended more Democratic in every single battleground state.”