The lead-up to the final debate is a circus, because Donald Trump is losing badly.

What is the point of all of this? Trump may be trying to get into Hillary Clinton’s head, or he may be trying to send a message to voters (and the rest of the GOP) that his campaign is truly anti-establishment. Or—and this may be the most likely explanation—the Trump campaign sees grabbing headlines for the sake of grabbing headlines as a worthwhile end in and of itself. You don’t get attention for inviting Jeff Sessions to a debate, but you do for inviting Leslie Milwee. But more likely than not, there is no method at all: Operation Chaos has been in full effect for weeks now.