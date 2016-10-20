Trump TV seems to be getting a trial run.

Before Wednesday night’s final presidential debate, the Trump campaign posted a Facebook livestream featuring two pundits condemning the media portrayal of the Republican nominee. It was a shoestring operation, but with over 200,000 viewers at one point, it might mark the soft debut of a Trump television network rumored to be in the works.

Earlier this week, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with investment firm LionTree regarding such a venture, though it was later reported that the meetings were not fruitful. However, if Trump sticks to the low-budget, livestream model, industry experts estimate it could launch within three months following the election.