Trump vows that he will overturn Roe v. Wade “automatically.”

During the beginning of the third presidential debate, Trump came out hard against abortion. He affirmed that, if elected, he would appoint only pro-life justices to the Supreme Court and that Roe v. Wade would be “automatically” overturned. (That’s not how the Supreme Court works.) He would then leave it up for the “states to make a determination” on the issue.

He also condemned late-term abortions by stating that “in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother ... on the final day.” (That’s not how late-term abortions work.) None of this is all that surprising—during his campaign, Trump has stated that “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who get abortions.