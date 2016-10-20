Donald Trump said immigrants—aka “some bad hombres”—are bringing crime into the U.S. He’s wrong.

Kicking the “bad hombres” out is the centerpiece of his plan to make America great again, as he attested on Wednesday night’s debate. His argument rests on the idea that immigrants are “bringing drugs” and “bringing crime.”

This just isn’t true. In fact, immigrants are less likely to commit violent crimes than the native born population—so much so that cities with large immigrant populations, such as El Paso in South Texas, have far lower crime rates than the average American city.