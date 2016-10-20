Donald Trump’s insistence that the election is “rigged” is toxic for democracy.

In spite of the fact that his campaign manager, his running mate, and even his daughter said this week that Trump will accept the outcome of the election, Trump still refused to promise on Wednesday night’s debate stage that he would gracefully bow out if he lost. “I will tell you at the time, but I will keep you in suspense,” he said, claiming as he has for weeks that the election is “rigged.”

On the campaign trail, Trump has urged his supporters to monitor the polls on Election Day, which has resulted in concerns about public safety at polling stations, particularly the safety of minority voters. Some of his supporters have warned of an uprising.

“That is horrifying,” Hillary Clinton responded. “That is not the way our democracy works. We have had free and fair elections. We have accepted the outcomes, even when we do not like them.”