By rudely interrupting Clinton all night, Trump sent a dangerous message.

Towards the end of the debate, as Clinton was answering a question about entitlements, Trump muttered into his microphone: “Such a nasty woman.”

This is not new. In the first presidential debate in September, Trump interrupted Clinton more than twice the amount that she did him, according to Vox.

But the most sobering part about his behavior is that it’s all too typical. Men interrupt women at far higher rates than women do men. In a formative 1975 study, two researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, concluded that men were responsible for 47 of 48 interruptions they recorded. In fact, decades of research show that when women do speak out in meetings or even in job interviews, they are often penalized—their evaluators tend to think worse of them. That’s often what holds many women back from getting raises and rising to leadership positions.