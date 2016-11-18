So we’ve got some serious international competition?

Yes, but it’s also an opportunity for cooperation. You can share the costs, share the risks. It’s good for diplomacy, as we’ve learned from working with the Russians. Congress almost killed the original space station plan, and Bill Clinton resurrected it by pulling together international partners. When I was in the White House in 1998, Russia launched the first space station module using U.S. money, because Russia was short on cash back then.

It’s hard to imagine such cooperation with Russia today.

True. But we’ve depended on Russia to transport our astronauts to the space station since George W. Bush canceled the space shuttle program. Our astronauts have had very good relationships with Russian cosmonauts. Sometimes that mutual respect and affection can really help you when tensions between countries are high. When it comes to our relations with China, tensions might be eased by finding ways to cooperate on space missions.

Why go back to the moon—let alone to Mars—when there are so many problems here on Earth?