Ever since Wall Street bankers cratered the global economy in 2009, federal prosecutors have barely been able to keep up with the unprecedented scale of corporate wrongdoing. Last year, in a series of high-profile settlements, Citicorp, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and the Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in criminal fines for manipulating the exchange rates on foreign currencies. Credit Suisse forked over $1.1 billion for helping its wealthy clients evade taxes. And the Justice Department ripped up an earlier settlement with UBS and fined the Swiss bank more than $200 million for rigging interest rates.

As critics have pointed out, such penalties are little more than chump change for Wall Street, especially compared to the enormous profits that big banks have raked in from their criminal activities. But even if the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, the record-setting fines levied by the Justice Department are still flooding federal coffers with billions of new dollars. Which raises the question: Where is all the money going?

The answer, it turns out, is the Crime Victims Fund, a little-known pool of money created during the law-and-order push of the 1980s to assist victims of crime, much of it violent. All criminal fines paid by individuals or corporations are deposited directly into the fund, which in turn flows to states to support individual victims and the organizations that assist them: battered women’s shelters, counseling centers for abused children, families who lost their primary breadwinners to murder, victims left permanently disabled by violent assaults. America’s biggest corporate criminals, in short, are paying to help the victims of other criminals. Thanks to a wave of big-dollar settlements with banks and pharmaceutical companies, the Crime Victims Fund ballooned from approximately $3 billion at the end of 2009 to almost $12 billion by the end of 2014.

The Justice Department collected $23 billion in fines last year—but only $2.6 billion made its way into the Crime Victims Fund.

The problem is, the fund only receives money from criminal fines. And in most cases, the Justice Department has been letting big banks and other corporate criminals off the hook with civil settlements and deferred prosecution agreements. Those settlements, instead of going into the Crime Victims Fund, mostly get handed over to the Treasury to reduce the deficit. Of the $23 billion in fines the Justice Department collected last year, in fact, only $2.6 billion made its way into the Crime Victims Fund. That means the feds aren’t just letting banks and top executives off easy for defrauding customers—they’re shortchanging victims of murder, sexual assault, and child abuse.