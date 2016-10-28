Westworld’s Trigger Warnings

Crichton had no interest in the philosophical questions of artificial intelligence that fascinated other science-fiction writers and filmmakers; Yul Brynner’s relentless killing machine is scary because it has no soul. The most suggestive aspect of his Westworld was the way its theme park setting anticipated the philosopher Jean Baudrillard, whose research into consumerism led him to see Disneyland as a model for a world in which simulacra and simulation would displace nature.

In the HBO remake, Westworld isn’t simply a masculine playground, but rather a complex psychological landscape where the id can roam free, without law, without order. (One newcomer tells a companion that he spent his first time at the park fishing with his wife and kids, but “went straight evil” on his next visit—a choice he calls the “best two weeks of my life.”) The park itself is run by Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), the archetypal god figure that appears in so many fables of artificial intelligence. Westworld is partially a theological meditation: In a scene near the end of the first episode, a defective android tells Ford that his goal is to “meet my maker,” then menaces his creator after quoting lines from Shakespeare and John Donne. (The recently animated seem to hunger for English poetry; Paradise Lost was a favorite of Mary Shelley’s monster.) The scene is an extended allusion to Blade Runner, where the renegade replicant Roy confronts his creator, slightly abashed since “it’s not an easy thing to meet your maker.” But Roy then kills his master. We may enjoy conversing with androids, but androids would rather cut the conversation short.

In the 1960s and ’70s, the hyperintelligent robot was distinctly mechanical: HAL 9000 maintained his detached, metallic voice even as he feared death; a worried C-3PO clanked along like a walking mannequin. But Westworld’s androids are sleek, biomechanical wonders, 3D-printed by technological artisans. They are an advanced variant of the machine learning that has seeped into the intimacies of human life—the bots that pester us on Twitter, the Amazon algorithms that tell us which books to read, the fitness trackers that monitor our caloric intake. We no longer want robots to be smart—we expect them to be smart, and to continue growing smarter, to anticipate our needs and conjure up ideas and questions beyond our depth. In creating artificial intelligence, humankind is not only playing God, we’re also creating gods. Dr. Victor Frankenstein is no longer some freaky Teutonic madman, but a Silicon Valley superstar.

The most daring thing about Westworld is that it proposes to answer the question of where consciousness comes from and how it might arise in machines. What lifts the androids out of mere servility is memory—the central feature we share with computers. Though their memory is wiped clean at night, in their dreams the androids can recall their previous days, including when they were tortured or killed. To make his androids more lifelike, Ford incorporates “updates” that add new gestures and thoughts from this well of memory. To be human, Westworld suggests, is to be traumatized by the act of living.

Westworld’s artificial universe replicates the sex-and-violence brand of entertainment that HBO has come to specialize in. “I don’t pay all this money because I want it easy,” the man in black (Ed Harris) tells Dolores before dragging her into a shed to rape her. “I want you to fight.” It’s no accident that prostitutes, who figure so large in shows like Game of Thrones, also provide the dominant metaphor for Westworld. But here, the human consequences of sex work are far more central to the theme. Even if we believe that prostitution should be legal, Westworld reminds us, the john’s pleasure comes at the expense of the prostitute shelving her sexual desire, becoming a kind of living puppet.