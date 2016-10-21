The Huge Corporate Tax Cut Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Talk About

The lower permanent tax rate on overseas profits would be compulsory, so corporations couldn’t legally stash their cash anymore. That may be worthwhile, since it would defuse hostage-taking in the future. But regardless, it’s still a big corporate tax cut. Instead of having to try and evade taxes, Congress would give them the tools to minimize their obligations automatically. And Chuck Schumer, who’s in line to become the next Senate Majority Leader if Democrats take control, is at the forefront of this effort—with Clinton’s support, he claims.



Clinton has made the call for greater infrastructure spending a central part of her general-election message. But she’s never identified a specific revenue source. Now we may know at least one source she has in mind.

Speaking with CNBC’s John Harwood, Schumer highlighted two big things that he thought he could get done as Majority Leader under a President Clinton: “immigration reform,” and “some kind of international tax reform tied to a large infrastructure program.” He added that all the main stakeholders—Schumer, probable House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Clinton—agree on cutting corporate taxes on overseas profits, with transition revenue going toward infrastructure, possibly through an “infrastructure bank” that would combine that money with private dollars for various projects. When Harwood asked if the lower tax rate would have to be permanent, Schumer replied, “Yes, you can’t do a one-shot deal.”

Schumer has worked on this deal for over a year, in partnership with Republican Senator Rob Portman. They had support from President Obama, who proposed a more specific framework: a 19 percent permanent rate on overseas profits and a 14 percent transition tax. The plan might have passed last year, were it not for Mitch McConnell’s rejection. The Republican Majority Leader rolled the dice that he could get a better deal with a Republican president involved in 2017. (So much for that.)

Clinton’s corporate tax plan doesn’t mention repatriation, but Schumer seems pretty confident. And she has certainly indicated that she favors the scheme. According to a Wikileaks release of a 2014 transcript, Clinton touted the concept to an audience of insurance agents, saying “a number of business leaders have been talking to my husband and me about an idea that would allow the repatriation of the couple trillion dollars that are out there.” And in the first presidential debate, she followed Donald Trump’s endorsement of a tax holiday at 10 percent (his buddy, corporate raider Carl Icahn, has been promoting it for a while) by saying, “I happen to support that in a way that will actually work to our benefit.”

Critical to this whole project is the idea that there’s no other way to unlock the trillions of dollars sitting overseas—that we simply must give corporations a big tax cut in exchange for infrastructure funding. That’s not entirely true. The Treasury Department has initiated multiple steps to crack down on companies pushing funds overseas to evade taxes. Proper use of the antitrust laws would downsize the big companies best able to use this maneuver. And even if you agree that we should wipe the slate clean on a corporate tax policy that doesn’t work, why do corporations need to be gifted with a one-time transition tax of 14 percent or less? Why not tax them under current rules before transitioning? The companies would still get a gift, just not as big, and the money for infrastructure would more than double.

The entire concept is a form of corporate blackmail: “Give us our tax cut and nobody gets hurt, and you can fix a few roads.” But Washington has become so consumed with the idea of a “win-win” for businesses and jobs that most support it in some form. They forgot to tell the voters, however. People aren’t making phone calls and knocking on doors and traveling en masse to the polls this year so big corporate tax cuts can get negotiated. There’s no real constituency for what Elizabeth Warren has called “a giant wet kiss for the tax dodgers.” But maybe the tax dodgers are the only ones who matter.