The Huge Corporate Tax Cut Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Talk About

This hasn’t been a big part of the election discussion. It’s not on billboards or yard signs. But if Democrats win the Senate, it’s likely to lead the agenda in 2017. I’d guess that nearly all 120 million Americans voting for president this year are unaware of this increasingly plausible outcome: Apple, Pfizer, and dozens of other multinationals exploiting a brazen scheme to evade their tax responsibilities.

Here’s the backstory: U.S. corporations have a 35 percent statutory tax rate, which they frequently lament as the largest in the industrialized world. (Of course, after the sea of deductions they take, the Government Accountability Office puts the effective corporate tax rate at just 12.6 percent, which is lower than most competitors). But there’s a catch: Corporate profits earned in other countries only get taxed when they are “repatriated” into the United States. If they stay overseas, the government cannot collect.

Over the years, corporations have learned that they can just stash cash overseas until Congress grants them a “tax holiday,” enabling them to return the profits at a much lower tax rate. While corporations claim this injects capital into the economy, federal studies have found that the most recent holiday, in 2004, did nothing to spur investment or job creation; in fact, the top 15 companies benefiting from the deal cut 20,000 U.S. jobs, and the money mostly leaked out to shareholders in dividends and buybacks. In a revealing interview last year, Bill Clinton noted that George W. Bush “felt personally burned” by CEOs who promised to put the repatriated cash into jobs and raises, then reneged.