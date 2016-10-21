Donald Trump’s Ultimate Humiliation

I've been to this dinner many times. Never saw anyone get booed this way during a speech. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 21, 2016

Wow @realDonaldTrump is creating a really awkward situation at the Al Smith dinner. People are not laughing. #Yikes — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 21, 2016

#Yikes indeed. Trump bombed big league, to use his favorite phrase, and he did so on his home turf, surrounded by the members of the New York elite he’s always yearned to be part of. It was a high-profile, high-society humiliation just over two weeks before the election, and it brings Trump full circle from the night of comedy when, some suspect, he resolved to run for president: the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.

At that dinner, Seth Meyers had the line of the night: “Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke.” But President Barack Obama’s extended ridicule of Trump’s conspiracy-mongering was more devastating:

Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately but no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

The irony of Thursday night’s debacle was that Trump did it to himself. BuzzFeed has a senior Trump source saying he wrote the speech on his own. There’s reason to be skeptical—some of Trump’s early jokes were good and frankly didn’t sound like him—but it’s certainly plausible that he was the driving force, given some key lines in the text.

“You know, last night, I called Hillary a nasty woman,” Trump said, inexplicably bringing up one of his worst moments in Wednesday’s debate. “After listening to Hillary rattle on and on and on, I don’t think so badly of Rosie O’Donnell anymore.”





For her part, Clinton gave a much more traditional Al Smith speech, roasting Trump but staying within the bounds of good taste. “After listening to your speech,” she joked, “I will also look forward to listening to Mike Pence deny that you ever gave it.”