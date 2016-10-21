Donald Trump’s Ultimate Humiliation

At that dinner, Seth Meyers had the line of the night: “Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke.” But President Barack Obama’s extended ridicule of Trump’s conspiracy-mongering was more devastating:

Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately but no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

The irony of Thursday night’s debacle was that Trump did it to himself. BuzzFeed has a senior Trump source saying he wrote the speech on his own. There’s reason to be skeptical—some of Trump’s early jokes were good and frankly didn’t sound like him—but it’s certainly plausible that he was the driving force, given some key lines in the text.

“You know, last night, I called Hillary a nasty woman,” Trump said, inexplicably bringing up one of his worst moments in Wednesday’s debate. “After listening to Hillary rattle on and on and on, I don’t think so badly of Rosie O’Donnell anymore.”