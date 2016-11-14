Noah’s story begins with a portrait of his remarkable, almost inexplicable mother, a woman striving to live outside her era’s airtight constraints of race and class. At age nine, Patricia embarked on a quixotic mission of self-determination as admirable as it was dangerous: She asked her mother to send her to live with her charming, womanizing father. But instead of taking her in, her father sent her to live with his sister. For the next twelve years, Patricia lived in a hut with 14 cousins, tilling the “depleted and eroding” farmland allotted to black farmers. Food was scarce. “There were times when she literally ate dirt,” Noah writes. She would mix clay from a riverbank with water “to make a grayish kind of milk. She’d drink that to feel full.”

It was Patricia’s good fortune to attend a village school taught by missionaries, giving her an English-language education and a means of escape. At 21, she enrolled in a secretarial course and before long she ran away to Johannesburg—a city blacks could enter to work, but were required to leave before the nightly curfew. Patricia slept in public restrooms and learned, from Xhosa prostitutes she met, how to navigate the shadows. “They taught her how to dress up in a pair of maid’s coveralls to move around the city without being questioned,” Noah writes. They also introduced her to foreign white men who were willing to rent out flats illegally. She moved to a bohemian neighborhood called Hillbrow, and befriended a blond man named Robert, who lived down the hall from her. The man would become Noah’s father, though his parents never even tried to be a couple.

Noah adeptly skewers the smallness of racism, but he doesn’t see through the larger lie.

Born in 1984, Noah spent some of his early years in his grandmother’s cramped home in Soweto, where he was the only light-skinned person in sight—and, often, got away with murder. When he misbehaved, his grandmother balked at hitting him—even though she beat the living daylights out of his dark-skinned cousins for lesser infractions. (“I don’t know how to hit a white child,” she explained.) His grandfather addressed Trevor as “Mastah,” and insisted on driving him in the backseat, like a chauffeur. “There were so many perks to being ‘white’ in a black family, I can’t even front,” Noah wryly observes. His status in Soweto was so rare that people used him as a landmark when giving directions: “The house on Makhalima Street. At the corner you’ll see a light-skinned boy. Take a right there.”

Noah’s uncommon position—he never directly encountered another mixed child like himself—gave him a unique perspective on the artificiality of racial categorization. Under apartheid, racism in South Africa was even more absurd and convoluted than its American iteration. Chinese people in South Africa, for example, were classified as “black,” while the more economically advantaged Japanese were given honorary “white” status. “I always like to imagine being a South African policeman who likely couldn’t tell the difference between Chinese and Japanese but whose job is to make sure that people of the wrong color aren’t doing the wrong thing,” Noah writes. “He sees an Asian person sitting on a whites-only bench: “Hey, get off that bench, you Chinaman!” “Excuse me. I’m Japanese.” “Oh, I apologize, sir. I didn’t mean to be racist. Have a lovely afternoon.”

Such stupidity would be farcical were it not so evil. And while Noah is deft at exposing and ridiculing the incongruities and absurdities of a racist state, he never quite turns the corner into a full-fledged critique of the idea of race itself—something his own biography would seem to beg for. It’s not simply that the apartheid regime should have been more consistent about organizing Asian visitors as “black” or “white.” It’s that these metaphorical color categories—commonly and falsely understood as empirical fact—are inaccurate when applied to any of us. In their seminal book Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in America, sisters Barbara and Karen Fields argue convincingly that ideology, not biology, governs how we see each other; that the category of race is actually created by the practice of racism. “A commonplace that few stop to examine holds that people are more readily oppressed when they are already perceived as inferior by nature,” they note. “The reverse is more to the point. People are more readily perceived as inferior by nature when they are already seen as oppressed.”