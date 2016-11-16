In 2009, Mindy Swank was 20 weeks into a difficult pregnancy when her water broke. Her doctors said the baby, already suffering from severe anomalies, would not survive, and they recommended she terminate the pregnancy immediately to avoid the risk of infection. Yet for nearly two months, Swank’s hospital in Silvis, Illinois, refused to perform the procedure. It wasn’t until Swank woke up one morning bleeding profusely that the hospital finally agreed to induce labor.

“I brought all the pads I had soaked through, and all the underwear,” Swank recalls. “I shoved it in a nurse’s face, and I said, ‘Is this enough blood for you?’ And I kid you not, they measured the blood. I had to be hemorrhaging before their rules would let them do this.”

Swank was shocked that the hospital, Genesis Medical Center, had stood in the way of a procedure her doctors had advised. “I thought when something like that happens, it’s a medical issue and the doctors are there to help you,” she says. But her doctors, it turned out, were not the ultimate authority at Genesis. “In agreement with Catholic doctrine,” the hospital informed Swank, “we must consider only grave and imminent threat to maternal health.”

In recent years, Catholic hospitals across the country have come under fire for denying reproductive care to their female patients. But the fact that Genesis adheres to Catholic restrictions came as a surprise to Swank, for a simple reason: The hospital isn’t run by the Catholic church. Its web site, in fact, makes no reference to Catholic doctrine, boasting instead that the hospital “has a tradition that always puts the patient first.”