The night one
gold star shook
loose from blue
firmament, I learned
they were neither
star nor blue. Just space
junk in sky I only
perceived as blue.
I was right
they could kill me,
junk and atmosphere,
wrong that either
tried, neither an over-
achiever. More the tired
kind, the kind I tend to
adore, that I perceive
might write adore
in light I see as fire, or,
soon enough, as ice.
Adore is Latin,
to entreat. Meteor,
Greek for lofty. How
the lofty have fallen,
up or down, depends
entirely on one’s point
of view. But when you
said, I adore you, what
I heard was
the entreaty to entreat,
and adored you back.
I fell from there to here
with the velocity
of a fat, hot tear.
I’m no meteor,
so I looked it up:
how long it takes
a meteor to fall.
how long it takes to fall
in love/how long
it takes to fall
out of love/how long
it takes to fall
asleep. One might think
no time at all.
No Meteor
