The night one

gold star shook

loose from blue

firmament, I learned

they were neither

star nor blue. Just space

junk in sky I only

perceived as blue.

I was right

they could kill me,

junk and atmosphere,

wrong that either

tried, neither an over-

achiever. More the tired

kind, the kind I tend to

adore, that I perceive

might write adore

in light I see as fire, or,

soon enough, as ice.

Adore is Latin,

to entreat. Meteor,

Greek for lofty. How

the lofty have fallen,

up or down, depends

entirely on one’s point

of view. But when you

said, I adore you, what

I heard was

the entreaty to entreat,

and adored you back.

I fell from there to here

with the velocity

of a fat, hot tear.

I’m no meteor,

so I looked it up:

how long it takes

a meteor to fall.

Related searches:

how long it takes to fall

in love/how long

it takes to fall

out of love/how long

it takes to fall

asleep. One might think

no time at all.