Why Friday’s Massive Internet Outage Was So Scary

It wouldn’t be long before someone used Mirai to take down not one journalist or company but a critical piece of internet infrastructure. That’s precisely what happened on Friday. Someone used the Mirai malware to create a massive botnet to target Dyn, a provider of DNS services. The Domain Name System is often called the internet’s switchboard. Essentially, it connects a website to the numbered IP address that represents it, so when you type newrepublic.com into your browser’s address bar, the browser consults a DNS server and then connects you to its associated IP address (for TNR it’s 104.25.55.37). But when Dyn’s systems were flooded with traffic, they couldn’t serve up DNS requests. As a result, some of the world’s biggest websites—Twitter, Netflix, Airbnb, Reddit—became inaccessible to millions of internet users. Maps of the outage showed vast blooms of red in the upper Midwest, the Northeast, Texas, Washington, and California, reflecting the areas that had been hit hardest.

Mirai isn’t the first malware of its kind—some cyber-criminals offer rentable botnets and other forms of “DDoS-as-a-service”—but it’s become the most visible example of the growing insecurity of the Internet of Things (often referred to by its acronym IoT). Once hailed as the next frontier in technological development, the IoT was supposed to empower consumers by connecting more “smart” devices to the internet, making it so that various home appliances could talk to one another. But some commentators have long questioned both the utility and the security of IoT devices. Just because we can connect a toaster or a fridge to the internet doesn’t mean we should—a fact that becomes all too clear when shoddy security leads to your fridge being press-ganged into a million-strong botnet. (Many consumers will never even know that their devices are compromised. Earlier this year, The New York Times ran a story about the owners of a Wisconsin welding shop who were baffled to discover that Chinese hackers had commandeered their computer, using it as a command-and-control server from which to launch cyber-attacks.)

The problem lies less with consumers than with device manufacturers who have either not considered security or simply see it as an expensive inconvenience. Many IoT devices ship with widely used default passwords, with no password protection, or are easily hackable; with some, users have no ability to change the password at all. The search engine Shodan can be used to trawl the internet for unsecured connected devices, from thermostats to printers to baby monitors. Simple apps like Live Camera Viewer, made for Android, provide feeds from unsecured surveillance cameras, offering an eerie, voyeuristic look into Russian hotels, Spanish restaurants, and German streetscapes, along with the requisite feeds of animals at play in aquariums and zoo exhibits. Because manufacturers rarely, if ever, update the firmware on their IoT devices—some have no way to push out security updates en masse—vulnerable devices like these are unlikely to ever be fixed.