Why Friday’s Massive Internet Outage Was So Scary

The problem lies less with consumers than with device manufacturers who have either not considered security or simply see it as an expensive inconvenience. Many IoT devices ship with widely used default passwords, with no password protection, or are easily hackable; with some, users have no ability to change the password at all. The search engine Shodan can be used to trawl the internet for unsecured connected devices, from thermostats to printers to baby monitors. Simple apps like Live Camera Viewer, made for Android, provide feeds from unsecured surveillance cameras, offering an eerie, voyeuristic look into Russian hotels, Spanish restaurants, and German streetscapes, along with the requisite feeds of animals at play in aquariums and zoo exhibits. Because manufacturers rarely, if ever, update the firmware on their IoT devices—some have no way to push out security updates en masse—vulnerable devices like these are unlikely to ever be fixed.

Mirai looks for 68 different default username/password combinations that are used in a range of IoT products. Some of these gadgets are generically produced in huge quantities in Chinese factories and then resold under various brand names. Friday’s attack employed hijacked devices made by Dahua, but the bulk of the botnet appeared to be composed of DVRs and surveillance cameras produced by XiongMai Technologies, which is based in Hangzhou. As Allison Nixon, director of Flashpoint, a cybersecurity firm, told Krebs, “It’s remarkable that virtually an entire company’s product line has just been turned into a botnet that is now attacking the United States.” The attack against Dyn used tens of millions of IP addresses, according to a company statement (though the actual number of compromised devices may only be in the hundreds of thousands).

Many of these devices had the user name “root” and the password “xc3511.” While some of these devices aren’t accessible through the web, many of them can be accessed through Telnet, a communications protocol that allows someone to submit commands through a simple text interface. This capability would be unknown to most consumers, but for anyone with even a minimum of coding knowledge, it’s easy to do.

For many in the cybersecurity community, Friday’s attack was a watershed moment — “a new era of internet attacks powered by everyday devices,” as the Times put it. “The game has changed,” Lewis Shepherd, a technology consultant, wrote on his website. “The tidal wave is well upon us and won’t be technically turned back in large part.” The technical challenge, as Shepherd and many others have noted, is that there’s little way to secure already compromised devices. The only solution, it seems, is to disconnect the millions of vulnerable devices from the internet. Many consumers lack even a basic awareness of how vulnerable their gadgets are; unbeknownst to them, their webcam or thermostat might be used to gain access to their home network and their personal information. Some commentators have suggested that hopelessly broken devices should simply be “bricked,” made unusable in order to protect the security of the larger internet. All seem to agree that IoT manufacturers must do a better job of securing their products going forward, but that’s unlikely to happen without government regulation, product recalls, new industry standards, class-action lawsuits, and other forms of pushback.

With the issues of foreign hacking and election-meddling in the air, some fear that Mirai could be used to disrupt electronic voting machines next month. But the danger is greater than that and will endure far past November 8. Massive cyber-attacks and internet service disruption used to be only the province of nation-states. Now criminal gangs and individual hackers (not to mention anyone who feels like downloading and tinkering with the Mirai source code) have many of the same capabilities.