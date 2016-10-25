The Authentic Black Female Friendship of Insecure

Friendship is weaponized on Girls—the show’s comedy comes from the characters pitting their insecurities against each other.

On Insecure, black women are bonded, not divided, by their respective insecurities. In the second episode, the two women chat over brunch after a failed night out. Surrounded by the archetypal restaurant patrons of a gentrifying South Los Angeles, the duo immediately launch into a recap of their night. “So,” Molly says, throwing Issa a knowing glance. “You’re trying to tell me that you went all the way to Daniel’s house and nothing happened, like at all.” She gives Issa another look as her friend avoids eye contact and sips her drink.

It’s an exchange characteristic of most female friendships: Mundane chatter mixed with support and a healthy dose of endearing scolding. Molly labels the fight between the two friends as dramatic, but ends her mild interrogation with “bitch, you buggin.’” She evokes a sense of familiarity with Issa, one that understands her friend as both well intentioned and flawed. This allows the conversation to pivot to a discussion of what both women want to become, separate from the men who step in and out of their lives. At the end of the previous night at the bar, Issa stepped up to an open mic to perform “Broken Pussy,” a rap in honor of her friend’s miserable dating life. Molly asks Issa if she is “tryna to be a rapper now,” delivering a swift and necessary message that while she loves her friend, she’s not buying her mixtape. “You used to be that person, all freestyle and drunk in my backseat and shit.” In one fell swoop, Molly manages to admonish, advise, and support her best friend—a complexity not found in many female friendships on television.

In just a few short episodes, Insecure has proved to be a show not just about the trials of one awkward black girl, but about the anxiety and uncertainty felt by most black women. What does it mean to embody confidence as a black woman despite being cast as the nation’s least desirable character? How does one manage to juggle the external pressures of their race while also attempting to live a full and honest life? It’s extraordinary how ordinary Issa and Molly are together. Rae, in an interview with

Fast Company, said: “I don’t want to invalidate anybody’s black experience. But it seems to me [on television], we’re either extremely magical, or we’re extremely flawless. But we don’t get to just be boring.” But despite how unspectacular the titular character and her best friend are, Molly and Issa’s friendship remains atypical for television, where authentic female friendships are rare—and authentic black female friendships even more so.

Complex friendships between black women may be becoming more visible on television, but the creeping, backhanded quality remains. A recent episode of Atlanta, Donald Glover’s brilliant new series on FX, attempts to contextualize its underdeveloped female lead, Van, through her friendship with an old friend, Jayde. Similar to Issa and Molly, Jayde and Van’s relationship is poignantly depicted over a meal, here in a half-empty upscale Thai restaurant. When Van arrives late from work, the two cautiously enter conversation. Deep breaths of air are taken, faces tighten, and obligatory compliments exchanged (“It’s good to see you, you look really good;” “You too, I like your hair.”) But Van and Jayde’s relationship is fraught with tension only tempered by their history. Van is a single mother in a “it’s complicated” relationship with Earn, her college dropout ex-boyfriend and father of her child. Her life decisions have made Van, in the words of Jayde, “one of those girls they used to make fun of.” Jayde, on the other hand, lives an expensive lifestyle exclusively funded by the high-profile athletes she dates. Their divergent lifestyles are an obvious source of tension, as the two friends punctuate their conversation with petty jabs. While Jayde and Van’s relationship is honest—these relationships do, in fact, exist—it falls into the same trope of female friendship a la Girls. They may love each other, but they don’t necessarily like each other.

Molly and Issa are arguably just as different as Van and Jayde. Molly is a high-powered and successful lawyer. She is beloved by both her white colleagues at her firm and the black people in their neighborhood, a sign of her ability to effortlessly move between multiple spaces. Molly, like Jayde, is all white pantsuits, perfectly coiffed hair, and the most obvious example of the successful and confident black woman. Issa prefers t-shirts with Prince on them. She works at a nonprofit whose mission seeks to uplift urban youth; a space where questions like “Issa, what’s on fleek?” affirms her position as black cultural ambassador. She lives with her unemployed, but “definitely going to start a business” boyfriend, and, unlike Molly, she rarely goes for the things she wants. According to the superficial template of black female friendships, Issa and Molly should not be friends. Like Van and Jade, they should be—at best—frenemies.