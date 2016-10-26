Will Bill Clinton Come Out of Hiding After the Election?

But there’s a further rationale for Bill’s stealth surrogacy. Donald Trump’s attempts to make a campaign issue of Bill Clinton’s infidelity and alleged sexual misconduct creates an incentive for the Clinton campaign to keep the former president off stage. It’s less that these allegations will gain credence than the fact that they would dominate the news, making it harder for Hillary to get her message out (and perhaps tarnishing her by association).

For all his oratorical gifts, Bill is far from the best person to speak on Hillary’s behalf. He has a habit of waxing nostalgic about his own achievements rather than focusing on the present. He is also prone to gaffes, as when he described Obamacare as “the craziest thing in the world,” and he has gotten defensive when challenged by Black Lives Matter protesters. He is much less disciplined than the other surrogates, even Joe Biden, and much more likely to make news for all the wrong reasons.



Finally, Bill works better as a niche surrogate because his politics are nowhere near as central to the Democratic Party as they were in the 1990s. While Clinton still has decent favorability ratings (49 percent in the most recent Gallup poll, compared to 52 percent for Barack Obama), many of his signature issues—draconian sentencing laws, free trade agreements, and welfare reform—are less popular with the Democratic base than they once were.