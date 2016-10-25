Will Mushy Moderates Cost the Democrats a Senate Majority?

McGinty had little natural constituency, and less experience running for office—much less winning—than either Fetterman or Sestak. Two years earlier, she’d finished a distant fourth in a four-person Democratic primary for governor. She did, however, have qualities Democrats value in their recruits: thoroughly inoffensive centrist politics, fundraising prowess, endorsements from Washington insiders, and a willingness to stick to Democratic talking points. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and EMILY’s List wooed her into the race. And when her defeat looked likely, the DSCC officially endorsed her in March—and then made sure that she won the nomination. In early April, the DSCC began pouring money into McGinty’s primary, expanding its initial investment well beyond the $1.1 million cash infusion they had originally allocated to shore up her campaign. The whopping $4 million spent by the party, EMILY’s List, and labor unions was enough to put McGinty over the top. (A headline in The Hill captured the reaction back home: “Pennsylvania Democrats Want to Know: Why McGinty?”)

Democrats “want to keep a homogenized campaign, everybody on the same page, everybody united.”

The party also recruited Cortez Masto to defend Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s seat in Nevada, and Murphy to challenge Marco Rubio in Florida. The Democrats would have had another flavorless centrist challenging Republican Richard Burr in North Carolina, too, if they hadn’t been turned down by a string of them. The DSCC sat down with former Senator Kay Hagan in early 2015, just months after her bitter loss in 2014, to gauge her interest in running again. Only after she and several other establishment options refused did Democrats settle on an unconventional choice—liberal former state ACLU chief named Deborah Ross. Ross was considered a sure loss, but she’s running close to Burr with one of the most pleasantly surprising campaigns of the cycle—offering a vision as fresh as the party’s chosen candidates’ are stale.

This is typical of the Democratic Party. A sprawling coalition of diverse interest groups, from women in urban centers to Latinos in Colorado and Nevada to African Americans in the South, it tends to put its thumb on the scales in favor of down-ballot candidates who can stick to an unobjectionable, nationalized Democratic message. “They want to keep a homogenized campaign, everybody on the same page, everybody united,” said G. Terry Madonna, a pollster at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster.

In practice, that means the Democrats often nominate candidates who stick religiously to safe, tested talking points. McGinty, for example—the ninth of ten children in a family from northeast Philadelphia—habitually circles back to her “working class roots,” invoking a gauzy “American Dream that says put in your 40 hours, and you will be able to provide for yourself and your kids.” She talks about issues like financial regulation, but only in pre-packaged politispeak. “We should not defund the financial watchdog,” she said of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in September. “We should dethrone Pat Toomey.” On stickier liberal issues, McGinty has waffled. When Toomey forced her to take a stance on whether to strip “sanctuary cities” of millions in federal funding this July, she wrote a letter to Jim Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, a sanctuary city, asking him to reconsider the policy.

The central distinction McGinty has drawn between herself and her opponent is simple: He belongs to the same party as Donald Trump. “Donald Trump and Pat Toomey have plenty in common,” the narrator in a recent ad from the McGinty campaign says. “Even after Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women, Toomey stood by him.” Her allies have done the same. The Senate Leadership PAC recently released an ad that begins: “TOOMEY & TRUMP. Wrong for the women of Pennsylvania.”