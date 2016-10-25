Will Mushy Moderates Cost the Democrats a Senate Majority?

That’s pretty much been the story of McGinty’s campaign—one that’s borne great resemblance to the equally lackluster efforts by the party’s chosen candidates in Florida (Rep. Patrick Murphy) and Nevada (former state Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto). The Democrats are close to blowing the best chance they may have in years to take back the Senate: Control of the chamber has boiled down to six races where the Democratic nominees are all virtually deadlocked with their opponents. (McGinty, down by 2 percent to Toomey, according to Real Clear Politics, is lagging about five points behind Hillary Clinton in the Pennsylvania polls.) If they fall short, it will be because the party went out of its way to recruit and push loyal foot soldiers like McGinty, a career bureaucrat who, despite having a compelling personal narrative, has shown very little spark on the campaign trail—and offered only one consistent message: Isn’t Donald Trump awful?

In March, just weeks before Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary, McGinty was lagging behind Joe Sestak, a decorated Navy veteran and former congressman from the suburbs of Pennsylvania. Sestak had lost narrowly to Toomey in the Republican landslide of 2010, but in the process, he’d earned a reputation with the national party for being “difficult.” John Fetterman was also gaining steam in the polls; the populist mayor of Braddock, a former steel production hub in southwestern Pennsylvania, he was a fresh voice representing the Bernie Sanders lane in the party.

McGinty had little natural constituency, and less experience running for office—much less winning—than either Fetterman or Sestak. Two years earlier, she’d finished a distant fourth in a four-person Democratic primary for governor. She did, however, have qualities Democrats value in their recruits: thoroughly inoffensive centrist politics, fundraising prowess, endorsements from Washington insiders, and a willingness to stick to Democratic talking points. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and EMILY’s List wooed her into the race. And when her defeat looked likely, the DSCC officially endorsed her in March—and then made sure that she won the nomination. In early April, the DSCC began pouring money into McGinty’s primary, expanding its initial investment well beyond the $1.1 million cash infusion they had originally allocated to shore up her campaign. The whopping $4 million spent by the party, EMILY’s List, and labor unions was enough to put McGinty over the top. (A headline in The Hill captured the reaction back home: “Pennsylvania Democrats Want to Know: Why McGinty?”)