The Racial Divide on Perceived Police Bias Is Widening. Thanks, Trump?

Over the past year, more white Americans became convinced that police officers “generally treat blacks and other minorities the same as whites”—and Donald Trump may well be responsible for that trend.

According to new data released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, 52 percent of Americans—including 64 percent of whites—believe officers mostly treat people equally, regardless of race. That’s up 11 points from this time last year, when just 41 percent of the public thought it was true.

The uptick is driven by a 14-point increase among whites. Latinos saw an 11-point increase, while 62 percent of them still reject the concept of police colorblindness. And black Americans saw a 5-point increase, but 79 percent of them think officers typically don’t treat the races equally.

“The big takeaway is that the distance betweens whites as a whole and African-Americans as a whole has widened over the past year—and it was already a very large gap,” Robert P. Jones, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute CEO, told The New Republic. The racial divide on the question used to be 36 points. It’s now 45.