The Racial Divide on Perceived Police Bias Is Widening. Thanks, Trump?

The uptick is driven by a 14-point increase among whites. Latinos saw an 11-point increase, while 62 percent of them still reject the concept of police colorblindness. And black Americans saw a 5-point increase, but 79 percent of them think officers typically don’t treat the races equally.

“The big takeaway is that the distance betweens whites as a whole and African-Americans as a whole has widened over the past year—and it was already a very large gap,” Robert P. Jones, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute CEO, told The New Republic. The racial divide on the question used to be 36 points. It’s now 45.

Jones believes that Trump, the self-styled “law and order candidate” and stalwart champion of police, has something to do with that widening gap.