Rectify: Life After Exoneration

Daniel Holden (Aden Young) the lead character of Sundance’s quiet drama Rectify, is an odd duck. He does not make a lot of eye contact. He speaks slowly, and the way he opens a conversation tends to knock people off guard. “Hell is other people,” he tells someone in tonight’s season premiere. He knows that that quote comes from No Exit. He read Sartre’s play in prison, sitting in a cell alone for much of the nineteen years he spent inside, waiting for the execution he’d been sentenced to.

A show about loneliness, regret, and French existentialism is a tough sell for a television audience. It is a tough sell in a way a show that is more straightforwardly “about” murder and crime is not. A crime set the clock of Rectify going—the rape and murder, in a forested area of central Georgia, of sixteen-year-old Hanna Dean—but in a move that has sometimes impressed critics and sometimes frustrated them, the show has rarely been about solving it. A weird, loner of a kid, harangued by the police into confessing to Hanna’s death, Daniel was sentenced to death as the sole person responsible. At the outset of the show, Daniel is released on DNA evidence that proved someone else was at the scene of the crime, but there are no CSI scenes here.

Rectify does not exactly treat the murder as irrelevant. It is simply a whodunit that recognizes that in real life “exoneration” cases, the whodunit is often beside the point. The West Memphis Three, for example, set free years ago, technically pled guilty to the murders of three young boys in Tennessee, murders they say they did not commit. They took an Alford plea, a Supreme Court creation that allows a defendant to enter a guilty plea while openly maintaining their innocence. Taking an Alford plea at least spared the Three the theatrics of local prosecutors taking them back to trial for those murders. But it was a compromise, and in the end, still no one knows for sure who killed those children. It clearly wasn’t the Three. But who else it might have been, authorities still can’t properly say. Everyone involved is still chained to the murder that way.

That is the truth at the heart of any successful exoneration case: The freedom, once obtained, isn’t really free. And Daniel wasn’t as “lucky” as the West Memphis Three. He had no celebrities behind him, only his sister Amantha (Abigail Spencer). The authorities were still convinced he’d committed the crime. He was only offered a traditional plea bargain, one which had him formally confess to Hanna’s murder. This season, the show’s last, meets him at a halfway house in Tennessee, where he is serving out the terms of his probation, though he’s been hollowed out by the entire experience. Daniel has a habit of wandering from home for days, staring off into space, frightening a housewife at a merry-go-round who doesn’t know what to make of his awkward hellos. He even, one late and unwise night, assaults his stepbrother (Clayne Crawford), after an argument. He is going through the motions of a life that promises only limitation and regret.