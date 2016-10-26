Hillary Clinton Is Fighting. Donald Trump Is Folding.

Trump talks a good game about fighting—always has. “I always loved to fight,” he told journalist Michael D’Antonio in 2014, in tapes leaked recently to The New York Times. “Any kind of fight, I loved it, including physical.” After Vice President Joe Biden said he’d like to beat Trump up last week, the Republican nominee responded in kind. Their only disagreement seemed to be where this tussle of titans would take place—behind a high school gym or in the back of a barn.

Yet when it comes to Trump’s campaign—his great quest to be the voice of the forgotten white working class, and to “Make America Great Again”—he is giving up and looking ahead to his post-election life, one that won’t require moving to the nation’s capital.

We saw this coming. In a profile in The New Yorker this month, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told Ryan Lizza she scolded her boss for saying that if he lost, he’d “go back to a very good life” and take “a very, very nice, long vacation.” She explained to Trump that it wasn’t acceptable to say, “Eh, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll go back to the happy place,” given that millions of people were invested in his campaign.