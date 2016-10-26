Hillary Clinton Is Fighting. Donald Trump Is Folding.

With less than two weeks to the election, Hillary Clinton campaigned Wednesday in Florida, a key swing state where the race couldn’t be tighter. (She’s two points behind in the latest poll, but narrowly ahead in the aggregate.) Donald Trump spent the morning and early afternoon in Washington, D.C., a city that’s 76 percent Democratic and has just three electoral votes, to cut the ribbon on his new luxury hotel. He was headed to rallies in battleground North Carolina later in the day, but that state is the least of his worries given his formidable path to the presidency.

Their schedules say it all: Clinton is still fighting, and Trump is folding.

Trump talks a good game about fighting—always has. “I always loved to fight,” he told journalist Michael D’Antonio in 2014, in tapes leaked recently to The New York Times. “Any kind of fight, I loved it, including physical.” After Vice President Joe Biden said he’d like to beat Trump up last week, the Republican nominee responded in kind. Their only disagreement seemed to be where this tussle of titans would take place—behind a high school gym or in the back of a barn.

Yet when it comes to Trump’s campaign—his great quest to be the voice of the forgotten white working class, and to “Make America Great Again”—he is giving up and looking ahead to his post-election life, one that won’t require moving to the nation’s capital.