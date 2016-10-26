It’s Time to Fix Obamacare

For Republicans, it is evidence of governmental overreach and excess expenditures, while Democrats seem to think of it as the essence of collective action and shared responsibility for those less fortunate. As such, neither informs the specific directions we might take from here.

In reality, the ACA consists of four major parts:

Expansion of Medicaid for low-income working poor, with mostly federal financing. Research on alternative ways to treat conditions to inform physician practice. Tests of innovative ways to organize and deliver health care for better value that can be quickly implemented across the system. The exchanges, for purchasing subsidized individual policies from private insurance companies.

Of course, it is mainly the exchanges that get public attention and, unfortunately, much of that is misinformed. And even if the candidates were to change or eliminate the exchanges, the other three parts, which may well be the most important and lasting legacy of the legislation, would most likely stand.