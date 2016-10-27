Jack T. Chick Was the Leni Riefenstahl of American Cartooning

Chick’s an individualist, a loner protesting even Protestant forms of organization. In his Battle Cry interview, Chick says that he had to leave his own church (a “Jesus Only” congregation, meaning that Jesus, not God, created the Universe) after he exposed its “sin and hypocrisy” in his first published comic: “I got the cold shoulder because I drew some people…in the choir, and they recognized themselves.” Chick’s no choir boy; he refers to well-known evangelists as “the biggies on Christian television,” and always refers to himself in minuscule terms: living in “my little home,” driving “my little Renault,” and running “little Chick Publications.” Of course this much humility on display points to a megalomania reveling in underdog status, a little David who fancies himself slinging stones at the Goliath religions.

For North Carolina–born cartoonist Dustin Harbin, who grew up in an evangelical Christian household and read Chick’s work as a child, it’s harder to share this romantic view of Chick as an outsider artist holding his own against a world that denies his vision. As Harbin wrote me, any “value” in Chick’s work “is drowned out by how soaked in homophobia, misogyny, recalcitrant hatred that seems 1000% retrograde when compared with actual Biblical doctrine. Even as a now completely un-religious person, those tracts ... fill me with angst and dread. So any ‘value’ is wasted on me, functionally.”



Mary Fleener, an alternative cartoonist from San Diego, has a more personal grudge against Chick. “In the summer of 1971 I was having a mad, ‘love the one you’re with,’ affair with this guy named Jim,” Fleener wrote to me. “We’d make huge salads, and then walk all night in the hills above Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes, then come back to his house, where his parents were never home, and I’d read his Tarot cards, and we’d smoke pot, and had the best time. We really had an ‘open relationship’ with no ties, no expectations, and it was working ... we were happy! Then he went to Hawaii for 3 weeks and came back a Born Again Christian, and told me we were finished, and as a parting gift, handed me a Chick tract that told the story of ‘Maria’ who was into astrology and how she was gonna burn in hell, or something like that.”

A few years after that, while Fleener was in college, the same thing happened with another man, who after the break-up of their relationship handed Fleener the anti-evolution Chick tract “Big Daddy?” Reflecting on the artistic question, Fleener concludes, “the art was good, the stories started off pretty well, but then became text heavy, and their intent was to shame and make people afraid... so I agree with [fellow cartoonist] Gary Panter: Jack Chick was a fucking asshole.”