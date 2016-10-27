Vine was good.

Today, Twitter announced that it is shutting down the Vine mobile app. For those of you dweebs who don’t know what Vine is, here’s a primer:

A Vine is a short video that requires 3 clicks to start and between 7-10 clicks to stop playing. It usually features someone screaming. — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) September 9, 2016

Started only three years ago, Vine has given us some of the internet’s best content and has proved that most videos shouldn’t be longer than six seconds. After all, that’s how long it takes to capture Jeb Bush’s entire presidential run:

Or the plight of being an animal in a human’s world: