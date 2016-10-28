Mark Kirk isn’t much better than Donald Trump.

In a debate on Thursday, Duckworth discussed the importance of service in her family—she was born to a Thai-Chinese mother and a U.S. Marine father whose family has been in the United States since it was a British colony. After Duckworth described herself as a “Daughter of the Revolution,” Kirk replied, “I forgot that your parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington.”

Ironically, given Kirk’s attempts to distance himself from Trump, this is the exact kind of racially charged comment that Trump has made again and again this election. Kirk is arguing that Duckworth’s background and appearance somehow make her less American. Kirk, who has a history of making racially charged statements, has not apologized. Duckworth, meanwhile, has taken the high road—she didn’t respond to Kirk’s dig but tweeted this after the debate: