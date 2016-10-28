It’s Weiner. Of course it’s Weiner.

When the FBI announced on Friday that it had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent” to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server as a result of “an unrelated case,” the biggest question (aside from “Oh my god what did we do to deserve more email server talk?”) was: “What unrelated case?” On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that the case was an FBI investigation into text messages that Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, sent to a 15-year-old girl. Because it’s 2016 and this is the way elections happen now.

According to The New York Times, it could be bad for Clinton: