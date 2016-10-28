The Clinton campaign’s “Erica Garner issues.”

On Thursday Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, sounded off on the Clinton campaign for its private discussions of whether or not to include her father’s death in an op-ed on gun violence. Erica Garner expressed her frustration in a series of tweets.

I'm troubled by the revelation that you and this campaign actually discussed "using" Eric Garner ... Why would you want to "use" my dad? — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

She added, “These people will co-opt anything to push their agenda. Police violence is not the same as gun violence.”



Eric Garner died in 2014 after Staten Island police placed him in a chokehold. His death fueled protests and his final words—“I can’t breathe”—became a rallying cry for protests against police brutality.